Need stressed for keeping family small

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ahmad Shahzad has called upon people to keep their families small for providing better facilities to their children and lessening load on national resources.

Addressing the technical meeting of Population Planning department here on Tuesday, he urged people to implement the population planning programmes and cooperate with the authorities to implement the government plans in that regard.

Population Planning Department Officer Naveed Shaukat and others were also present.

Ahmad Shahzad said that the country's population was increasing day by day and people should adopt all family planning measures to deal with the crucial issue.

Separately, a man was shot dead on his house doorsteps by unknown bike-riders. According to the police sources, when Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Chak 21-EB, reached his door in response to a call bell and opened the door, two men riding a bike opened fire on him and fled. He died on-the-spot. Qaboola police station has registered a case against unknown killers.