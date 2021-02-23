UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed For Keeping Family Small

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Need stressed for keeping family small

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ahmad Shahzad has called upon people to keep their families small for providing better facilities to their children and lessening load on national resources.

Addressing the technical meeting of Population Planning department here on Tuesday, he urged people to implement the population planning programmes and cooperate with the authorities to implement the government plans in that regard.

Population Planning Department Officer Naveed Shaukat and others were also present.

Ahmad Shahzad said that the country's population was increasing day by day and people should adopt all family planning measures to deal with the crucial issue.

Separately, a man was shot dead on his house doorsteps by unknown bike-riders. According to the police sources, when Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Chak 21-EB, reached his door in response to a call bell and opened the door, two men riding a bike opened fire on him and fled. He died on-the-spot. Qaboola police station has registered a case against unknown killers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Died Man Family All Government

Recent Stories

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

14 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

18 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

19 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

19 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

19 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.