Need Stressed For Latest Techniques To Set High Standard Investigation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwer on Wednesday said the latest investigation techniques and usage of modern technology and devices could pave the way to set a high standard of investigation.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of service working group here at his office.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Khurram Khan, Punjab Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan, Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory Additional Director Dr Amjad and others were present.

During the meeting, the Secretary Prosecution said that in order to improve the quality of investigation wing, should be separated from the operational wing so that investigation officer could perform their duties in a befitting manner and no investigation officers should be assigned 60 cases in a year.

Nadeem Sarwer maintained that imparting training to investigation officers and provision of human resources with the best gadgetry was essential for qualitative investigation officers.

He further said more than 20,000 video evidences along with forensic reports were submitted to the courts during last year and liaison between police and prosecution was made effective for timely submission of challans to the relevant courts so that unnecessary delays could beavoided during the trial of cases. "The budget allocation should be increased for the investigationwing", he added.

