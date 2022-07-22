Need stressed for promoting urban plantation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The divisional management and other government departments have been advised to make efforts to promote urban plantation in order to control air pollution.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Raja Jahangir Anwar directed all officials of the divisional management and other departments to make arrangements for promoting urban plantation.

He instructed to plant saplings and plants at government offices, officials' residences, green belts of roads, parks and other places.

He emphasized upon the need for including teachers and students of schools and colleges in urban plantation drive. He said that urban plantation campaign would help in overcoming air pollution.