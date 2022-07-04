UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed For Quality Research To Combat Challenges: UAF VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Need stressed for quality research to combat challenges: UAF VC

The University of Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Monday stressed the need to conduct quality research work, in order to combat different challenges and to produce the manpower equipped with scientific knowledge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Monday stressed the need to conduct quality research work, in order to combat different challenges and to produce the manpower equipped with scientific knowledge.

He was addressing an inaugural session of two-day international symposium titled "Frontiers In Computational Chemistry", under the auspices of Department of Chemistry and Endowment Fund Secretariat, UAF.

Dr Iqrar said that quality research would open new avenues of development and prosperity. He said that UAF was taking all possible steps to hone the skills of students with the modern knowledge, that would help them to face the odds in the fields in a better way.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa said that a bright future can be ensured by making hard work and dedication. He said that computational chemistry had become an essential approach in the nearly every area of molecular sciences, including catalysis, biophysics, environmental sciences, and spectroscopy.

"Calculation can provide excellent insight at the atomic level into mechanism, dynamics and processes and provide accurate molecular properties predictions", he added.

Chairman Chemistry Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said, "Computational chemistry is a branch of chemistry that uses computer simulation to solve complex chemical problems. It exploits methods of theoretical chemistry, incorporated into efficient computer programmes, to calculate the structures and the properties of molecules". He said that symposium was meant to bring together researchers to promote an innovative, creative, and collaborative environment. He said that with computational chemistry, we can effectively solve the health, pharmaceutical and agriculture sector.

Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr Khurshed Ayub, Dr Saima Kalsoom, Dr Shamsha, Dr Umer Rashed, Dr Adnan, Dr Javaid, Dr Shafiq and other notables spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to PML ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to PML-N's former MPA

26 seconds ago
 Abbottabad police crackdown against drug dealers a ..

Abbottabad police crackdown against drug dealers and extortionists continues

27 seconds ago
 13 more tested positive in Faisalabad

13 more tested positive in Faisalabad

29 seconds ago
 DC reviews price control measures, flour supply in ..

DC reviews price control measures, flour supply in city

30 seconds ago
 Over 8.44m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.44m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

32 seconds ago
 Eight killed, 989 injured in 949 accidents in Punj ..

Eight killed, 989 injured in 949 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.