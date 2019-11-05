Need stressed for religious harmony

MULTAN, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::There is a dire need of collective efforts for religious harmony, women empowerment, promotion of peace and forbearance in the society.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture, Nadeem Qureshi expressed these views while speaking at a women convention held under "Aman Vehra" project held by Taraqi Pasand Organization here on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi said that an awareness should be created among people about social values, respect for others and religious harmony.

He said that if mothers teach humanity to their kids in childhood, then no one check this nation from progressing.

Nadeem highlighted the role of women especially the rural women in the development of the country, stressing their inclusion in mandatory according to its ratio in population.

Social Worker Zehra Sajjad Zaidi said that women were part and parcel of the society and without them, progress and prosperity of the country would be impossible.

She felicitated Taraqi Pasand Organization for its efforts for the promotion of peace.

Executive Director, Muhammad Jamil introduced the organization to audience and shed light on the project.

Chairman Muhammad Aleem Tahir, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, Ghulam Abbas Hashmi and others spoke on the occasion.