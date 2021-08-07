Need stressed for religious harmony, brotherhood in Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood in Muharram.

He was presiding over a meeting of Civil Lines Division Peace Committee and Central Executive Peace Committee ahead of Muharram ul Harram at Alhamra hall, here on Saturday.

He also stressed upon the need for unity among the people of different groups and sects to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city in wake of borders situation and strategic importance of the country.

CCPO Lahore while talking with the members of Civil Lines Peace Committee as well as CEPC said that security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of Ulema along with civil society. Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance were necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said as many as 7210 majalis will be held in the city, out of these 60 percent will be held during first ten days of Ashura-e-Muharram. More elaborate and comprehensive security arrangements than last years will be made on this Muharram.

He appealed the Ulema to play their effective role for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the month of Muharram. He asked them to extend support to the government in its efforts for elimination of crimes as well as extremism in the society along with implementation of standard operational procedures(SOPs) in Imam Bargahs and religious processions during majalis in wake of fourth variant coronavirus wave.

He said Lahore Police had always welcomed different proposals and suggestions from Ulema to ensure peace in the sacred month of Muharram and said that he was available to every member of local and District Peace Committee and his doors were always open for any guidance and support to the Ulema in any emergency and untoward situation. Ulema from different religious parties appreciated the efforts of Lahore Police for establishment of permanent peace in the city. They assured their full cooperation for establishment of peace and enforcement of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit at religious places during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi and other senior police officers along with local representatives, traders and members of the Peace Committees attended the meeting.