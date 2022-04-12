UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed For Safe Road Crossing

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Need stressed for safe road crossing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has stressed the need to take measures for safe road crossing of students near their educational institutions.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office.

He said that safety measures for safe road crossing outside of schools and colleges should be taken immediately.

He said that traffic police personnel should be deployed on road points where educational institutions were located.

Meanwhile, he also emphasized the need to ensure cleanliness and hygienic environment at hospitals and health centers.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

8 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

8 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

8 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.