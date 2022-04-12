Need stressed for safe road crossing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has stressed the need to take measures for safe road crossing of students near their educational institutions.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office.

He said that safety measures for safe road crossing outside of schools and colleges should be taken immediately.

He said that traffic police personnel should be deployed on road points where educational institutions were located.

Meanwhile, he also emphasized the need to ensure cleanliness and hygienic environment at hospitals and health centers.