Need Stressed For Setting Up Mobile Medical Units In Rural Areas For Screening Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Monday stressed the need for upgrading the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centre (RHC) by ensuring screening facilities and established mobile medical units to visit rural areas for identification of coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Monday stressed the need for upgrading the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centre (RHC) by ensuring screening facilities and established mobile medical units to visit rural areas for identification of coronavirus patients.

By upgrading BHUs, RHCs and establishing mobile medical units, the elderly people could be screened for Coronavirus at their homes he said in a series of tweets while tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it was worrisome that screening tests were not properly being done in some areas while it would be considered as criminal negligence to overlook the spread of pandemic which could prove disastrous for the whole country.� He also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately handover the designated hospitals across the country to Army Medical Corps to combat the deadly Coronavirus.

He said "I would like to draw @ImranKhanPTI's kind attention to forthcoming issue due to this fast spreading Coronavirus. It is not all good as being reported to you (PM Imran Khan)." He said, "we are potentially growing victims therefore identify countrywide good hospitals and handover its management to Army Medical Corps urgently".

He said that let Army prepare the medical care logistic and be ready to handle Coronavirus outbreak.

He added "I am suggesting this as long term solution to combat Coronavirus and I have suggested the AMC to take those hospitals which are notified to deal with coronavirus".

He said that the government and Amy might take over private medical colleges and universities in the country and convert into temporary� Anti-Coronavirus testing and treatment centres and this facility be kept ready within three to four days.

