Need Stressed For Skill Technology Park In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Institute (TEVTA) District board of Management Faisalabad & Chiniot President Engineer Asim Munir on Friday stressed the need for Skill Technology Park (STP) in the city to provide qualified and highly skilled workers for industrial units being established in M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he welcomed the STP for Lahore and said that leading national and international investors were planning to set up their new units in Faisalabad.

He said:" We must plan right now to produce skilled workforce for these industrial units," adding that the TEVTA was already preparing to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

"The STP will be a part of this endeavor", he said and added automobile assembly, mobile phone and pharmaceutical units were being established in different industrial estates developed by the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

He said that highly skilled workforce would be required for these units and the TEVTA in line with its mandate had already initiated serious efforts, adding that in consultation with stakeholdersexisting syllabus was being upgraded while new courses were also being launched to cater tothe needs of the new industrial units.

