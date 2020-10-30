Need stressed for using NAC in academic campuses, enterprises

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers at a training workshop emphasized that Network Access Control (NAC) must be used in academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users' access over the organization network.

Expressing views at 5-day hands-on network security training and workshop organized for the faculty and women network engineers of Government College Women University, Faisalabad at the varsity on other day, the resource person discussed the use of Firewalls and Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems for safety and security in detail.

He said that the objective of the project was to train the women network engineers of Pakistan in network security with a view to empower them to avail best job openings in the market.

The participants of the workshop were briefed about the vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation in-depth to provide students with a better understanding of how to secure their data on the internet from hackers.

The participants were also guided about the use of public-key cryptography and infrastructure.

It was also told that Cyberbullying "Cyber Harassment", which happens online mostly with women and children needs appropriate response requiring different approaches to support the victims being bullied as well as to cooperate with the department concerned to initiate legal action against the bully so as to prevent and eliminate such criminal practices from the society.

It was also suggested not to use personal equipment like mobile phones, cameras, memory sticks or laptops, for school business.

The participants were told that in case of bullying, there is a complaint cell for women dealing with women harassment issues across the country named "CPLC", besides a harassment case can also be filed, if the account of person being bullied is being misused.

The crime of making videos and distributing without consent is punishable up to three years' incarceration or up to one million rupees fine or both, the resources person said.

The workshop is being organized keeping in view the very thin representation of women in the field of Cyber Security, which is a growing sector with great potential to create massive number of job opportunities by Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering (RISE), Riphah International University (RIU), Government College Women University Faisalabad, Pakistan education and Research Network (PERN) in support from the European Union, Asi@connect and TEIN Corporation Center.

The workshop is the third in series in the project "Network Security Training and Workshop across selected Women Universities in Pakistan" awarded to Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering (RISE) by the European Union via TEIN*CC 4th call of Asi@connect Program.

The workshop will end on October 30.

