Need Stressed To Adapt TEVTA Training Courses, Modules As Per Requirements

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Need stressed to adapt TEVTA training courses, modules as per requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :There is a dire need for keeping close liaison with industries to adapt the courses and Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) training programs in accordance with the requirements so that skilled workforce could be produced.

According to a handout, TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique said this while speaking to the senior officers of TEVTA after taking charge of his office here on Sunday. He asked for initiating measures to adapt the training courses and modules in accordance with the need of hour so as to modernize them as per requirement.

Ali Salman also directed to mobilize the placement centers for ensuring placement of trainees in the job market and devise a plan to ensure the placement of maximum numbers of trained force produced by TEVTA institutions allover the province.

The TEVTA Chairman also stressed the need for adapting the course to international requirements and acceptability level by entering into agreements for grant of international accreditation by well reputed foreign institutions. Scope of this collaboration could be extended to other TEVTA institutes gradually under aphased programme, he said.

He was also briefed about the different sections of the organization, their functions, scope and output by the Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

