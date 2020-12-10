Need stressed to adopt govt instructions to control smog

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures set by the government for controlling smog

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures set by the government for controlling smog.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said people should avoid burning of things, including crops, leather and hospital waste, otherwise, action would be taken.

He added that under the 'Smog Control Programme', violators would be dealt with an iron hand.

The DC said that to protect environment , the old brick kilns technology had been banned,adding that only zigzag technology was allowed.