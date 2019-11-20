UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Clarify Neglected Economic Role Of Women: Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

Need stressed to clarify neglected economic role of women: Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz

There is a dire need to clarify the neglected economic role of women and ambiguities regarding the role of gender in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :There is a dire need to clarify the neglected economic role of women and ambiguities regarding the role of gender in the world.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz while addressing inaugural the session of the two-day Seerat Conference on problems of women and their solutions in the light of teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) organized by the HEC of Pakistan's Seerat Chair at Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre Auditorium.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Chairman Iqbal Trust UK Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Chairperson of Seerat Chair Dr Shahida Parveen, faculty members, religious scholars and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Dr Qibla Ayaz said, "We did not identify the role of women in society in an appropriate manner". He said that women had played an important role in agricultural and industrial revolutions and in the present age of knowledge economy. He said that women had extended full support to men in all the times to run day to day affairs.

He said that unfortunately, "We gave more attention to boys than girls".

He said that feminist movement in Pakistan focused on issues being faced by the women belonging to elite class or urban society and it was not focusing on resolving the problems of village women who were deprived of various basic rights.

Dr Ayyaz said, "We are facing a new challenge in co-education system at BS honors level at universities where we need to ensure observance of moral values by male and female students". He said that there were societies in the world who progressed while having strong bond with their traditions.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said, "Our real problem is that we have knowledge but we did not act upon that knowledge".

He said, "We are the best in delivering impressive speeches but when it comes to practice, we are zero", he said and added "We need to review changes that had occurred in our society".

"A man is representative of Allah and we must understand our status in this world", he added.

He said, "We need to know the purpose of creation of this universe and if we followed the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in our practical life, we will get success as promised by Allah".

Dr Arif Khan said, "We need to break the taboos in order to give rights to the women". He said that there was need to make appropriate laws for protection of women's rights.

Dr Hammad Lakhvi and Dr Shahid Parveen also spoke on the occasion.

Later, souvenirs were given to the guests.

