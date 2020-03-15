Need stressed to constitute child-abuse prevention committees in remote areas: Nasreen Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Nasreen Azhar Sunday underlined the need for setting up child-abuse prevention committees in remote areas across the country.

Talking to APP, she lauded that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures against the child abuse and helped thousands of minors, adding that still there was need to take more steps.

In remote areas, she said, the child exploitation ratio was high due to negligence of parents and illiteracy.

The chairperson suggested that the Child Protection Committees at local level should be comprised of local teachers, doctors, religious, political leaders, psychologists, house wives, philanthropists, businessmen, youth representatives and social workers.

She demanded that child protection committees should be notified in remote areas to protect children from any kind of abuse.

