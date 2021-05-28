Need stressed to continue measures against COVID-19: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Friday that by the grace of Allah Almighty and effective administrative measures, COVID-19 positivity rate had decreased but people should continue observing precautionary measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Friday that by the grace of Allah Almighty and effective administrative measures, COVID-19 positivity rate had decreased but people should continue observing precautionary measures.

He appreciated the cooperation extended by all segments of the society and asked the people to continue using face mask and get vaccination on priority basis.

He was addressing an awareness session held at DC office regarding COVID- 19 Social Mobilization, Vaccine Advocacy and Demand Generation. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, District Coordinator Dr. Junaid and other officers also present on the occasion.

District Health Officer informed the session about latest situation of pandemic and said that so far 21,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Faisalabad out of these 867 dies while 18,976 recovered from the deadly disease.

He said that at present 223 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were admitted in the different hospitals.

He further said that 319,907 tests had been conducted for the virus in the district. He said that observing social distancing, hand sanitizing, wearing face mask and getting vaccination was imperative to contain the virus.

He asked the people to ignore rumors about vaccination as it was safe and fully effective.

Deputy Commissioner said that at present 18 vaccination centers were functioning in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Friday while center of sports Complex Samanabad was open for vaccination for seven days a week. He said that steps had been taken to set up new vaccination centers at 15 Rural Health Centers and WAPDA Hospital.

He said that the current third wave of coronavirus was more intense than the first two and the threat was not yet over. He appreciated the hard work of the health professionals in dealing with the pandemic and said that the district administration would spare no effort to keep the people safe from the coronavirus.

Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Sadaqat Lodhi, Mian Tanveer Riaz Vohra and others also addressed the session.