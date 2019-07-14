UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Create Awareness About Moringa

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

Need stressed to create awareness about Moringa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Medical experts and nutritionists on Sunday stressed the need for creating awareness about the benefit of super food Moringa.

Talking to APP, noted physician Dr Shahid Chugtai said that Moringa which called in local language (Sohanjna) was rich with fiber, proteins and minerals which help treatment of 300 diseases.

He said that Moringa Oleifera seed oil was beneficial for protecting hair against free radicals and keeps it clean and healthy. He said that it also contains protein, which means it was helpful in protecting skin cells from damage. It also contains hydrating and detoxifying elements, which help boost the skin and hair.

Another noted Pharmacist Ayela Gul told that Moringa leaves were useful in reducing blood sugar levels, and stomach disorders, such as constipation, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis.

She said that antibiotic and antibacterial properties of Moringa help grow various pathogens, adding its high vitamin B content helps with digestion.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Tehseen Riaz said that Moringa extracts contain properties that might help prevent in developing of cancer.

Moringa also contains calcium and phosphorous contents which help keep bones healthy and strong, he added.

He said that along with its anti-inflammatory properties moringa extract help treat conditions such as arthritis and may also heal damaged bones.

To a question, he said that Moringa helps in reducing the amount of glucose in the blood, as well as sugar and protein in the urine. This may help improve the hemoglobin levels and overall protein content in those tested, he added.

