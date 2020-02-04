UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Create Awareness About Rights Of Differently-abled Persons: Qassim Naveed

Need stressed to create awareness about rights of differently-abled persons: Qassim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the CM on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar Tuesday said there was a dire need to create awareness among masses about differently abled persons for their rights and to change mindset on the issue.

While talking to a delegation of Ripple Koncepts here in his office, Qassim Naveed said that the protection of the differently abled persons' rights was being ensured in the province while the job quota was being enhanced from 2 percent to 5 percent in public and private sectors.

On the occasion Advisor Ripple Koncepts Dr. Sagheer Ahmed invited Syed Qassim Naveed in "People of Determination International Exhibition and Conference (PODIEC) on the theme "Integrating Persons with Disabilities into Mainstream" going to held on April 17 to 19 at Karachi Expo Centre.

Qassim Naveed assured the participants of delegation that Sindh Government's full support in arranging conference for awareness on differently-abled people.

