Need stressed to create awareness on waste management : LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry has said that the company is active in raising awareness among the students about cleanliness.

According to LWMC sources here, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between LWMC and the Department of Mass Communication of the University of Central Punjab.

Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhary said, "There is a need to promote the culture of throwing garbage in dustbins." He said, LWMC is striving to emphasize the importance of cleanliness among university students through seminars and art competitions.

LWMC would provide internship and research opportunities to the students, he said and added that LWMC is using all resources to keep Lahore clean and litter free. Through the public awareness campaign of LWMC, awareness activities are being organized to raise awareness about cleanliness in the society, he said.

Atif Chaudhry further said, "Students are our future, without their help positive change in the society is not possible." University students, professors and media departments should play their role in creating public awareness regarding waste management, he added.