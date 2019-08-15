Need stressed to create further awareness about Kashmir issue: Waleed Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal on Thursday stressed upon the need for creating further awareness about Kashmir issue at national and international level.

Addressing a public gathering here to mark the black day, he said delegations comprising senators of different political parties had been formed to project the real situation of held Kashmir all over the world.

He said the United Nations (UN) had passed a resolution 37/43 on December 3, 1982, in which it was mentioned that they accept the right to self determination of every oppressed nation and the struggle carried out for the purpose was considered righteous.

The senator said, "We should be ready to offer any type of sacrifice for the innocent people of held Kashmir." The public gathering was jointly organized by Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust. The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW).

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Paracha and others also spoke on the occasion.