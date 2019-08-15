UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Create Further Awareness About Kashmir Issue: Waleed Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:26 PM

Need stressed to create further awareness about Kashmir issue: Waleed Iqbal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal on Thursday stressed upon the need for creating further awareness about Kashmir issue at national and international level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal on Thursday stressed upon the need for creating further awareness about Kashmir issue at national and international level.

Addressing a public gathering here to mark the black day, he said delegations comprising senators of different political parties had been formed to project the real situation of held Kashmir all over the world.

He said the United Nations (UN) had passed a resolution 37/43 on December 3, 1982, in which it was mentioned that they accept the right to self determination of every oppressed nation and the struggle carried out for the purpose was considered righteous.

The senator said, "We should be ready to offer any type of sacrifice for the innocent people of held Kashmir." The public gathering was jointly organized by Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust. The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW).

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Paracha and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World United Nations December All From

Recent Stories

Zarif Slams US 'Piracy' Bid to Seize Grace 1 Tanke ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 15 Aug 2019

1 minute ago

PML-N's women wing stages demo against Indian atro ..

1 minute ago

UNSC must act as India can orchestrate Pulwama-lik ..

6 minutes ago

Teenager found killed in canal in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Haftar Army Targeted Turkish Drones When Attacking ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.