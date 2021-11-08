UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Create Strong Awareness Campaign Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:11 PM

Need stressed to create strong awareness campaign against dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that all available resources should be utilized to control dengue menace and in this connection, public awareness campaign should also be launched with full strength. He was presiding over the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, CEO Health Dr Kashif Mehmood, District Coordinator for Epidemic Control Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had instructed him to monitor anti-dengue measures in Faisalabad so that this epidemic could be controlled on war-footing.

He said that Punjab government had made all departments on high alert against dengue and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He also stressed the need to strong public awareness campaign so that the people could also contribute their due role in eliminating dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad informed that 150 FIRs had been registered against those who failed to take proper measures for eradicating dengue larvae breeding.

District and Tehsil level meetings were also being arranged regularly to make the anti-dengue drive successful, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Alert Kashif Mehmood All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

32 seconds ago
 Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation ..

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation of 38 businesses at SIBF 2021

30 minutes ago
 Portuguese peacekeepers suspected of diamond traff ..

Portuguese peacekeepers suspected of diamond trafficking in CAR

4 minutes ago
 Senate pays tribute to late iconic Hurriyat leader ..

Senate pays tribute to late iconic Hurriyat leader Ali Geelani

4 minutes ago
 Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standard ..

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

4 minutes ago
 Iran demands assurance US will not pull out of nuc ..

Iran demands assurance US will not pull out of nuclear deal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.