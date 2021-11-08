Need stressed to create strong awareness campaign against dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that all available resources should be utilized to control dengue menace and in this connection, public awareness campaign should also be launched with full strength. He was presiding over the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, CEO Health Dr Kashif Mehmood, District Coordinator for Epidemic Control Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had instructed him to monitor anti-dengue measures in Faisalabad so that this epidemic could be controlled on war-footing.

He said that Punjab government had made all departments on high alert against dengue and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He also stressed the need to strong public awareness campaign so that the people could also contribute their due role in eliminating dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad informed that 150 FIRs had been registered against those who failed to take proper measures for eradicating dengue larvae breeding.

District and Tehsil level meetings were also being arranged regularly to make the anti-dengue drive successful, he added.