Need stressed to double fruit production

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

KASUR, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The annual production of fruits can be doubled in the country by minimizing the losses of post fruit-bearing, said Deputy Director Agriculture department Muhammad Naveed Amjad.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan get 41 varieties of fruits, but unfortunately it had to bear losses due to problems in handling pre or post fruit bearing.

He further said that Pakistani fruits were liked across the world, due to good taste and rich of vitamins. Under a national strategy, the export of fruits could be increased by exploringnew markets which would definitely help strengthen nationaleconomy, he added.

