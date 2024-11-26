Need Stressed To Empower Women, Ensure Their Safety
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The speakers stressed the need for a collective responsibility to empower women and ensuring their safety for a progressive and equitable Pakistan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The speakers stressed the need for a collective responsibility to empower women and ensuring their safety for a progressive and equitable Pakistan.
During a press conference held here on Tuesday to observe the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the global campaign observed annually from November 25 to December 10, the speakers called for immediate legislative action to address both physical and online violence against women. They also urged stricter enforcement of existing laws and the expansion of social protection programs, such as the "Bahimat Buzurg" scheme, to ensure economic stability for vulnerable groups.
The press conference was organized by the Shaoor Development Organization in collaboration with the Civil Society Forum, PDA, and Awaaz Foundation.
Shahid Mahmood Ansari, President of the Shaoor Development Organization; Zil-e-Fatima Advocate, former Chairperson of the Punjab Bar Council Human Rights Committee (South Punjab); and Yasmin Khakwani, former Chairperson of the Women’s Crisis Center Multan also spoke on the occasion.
They urged the civil society and the media to raise awareness for protecting women’s rights. “Addressing online harassment and violence against women is crucial not only for their safety but also for ensuring their active participation in all aspects of society,” the speakers emphasized.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Belarus have long been traditional allies, strong trade partners: Atif ..
AJK PM resolves to utilize all resources for speedy uplift of state, citizens we ..
Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities especially Muslims in India
PTI spreading chaos to halt economic progress: Federal Minister for Planning and ..
DC chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements
No more dialogue with PTI: Mohsin Naqvi
IIOJK's "ruling" National Conference condemns Indian police action at Shahi Jami ..
Educational institutions to open in Murree from November 27
British deputy high commissioner arrives in Mirpurkhas, discusses district issue ..
Islamabad admin denies fuel shortage reports
ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on physical remand in protest case
CCP approves 50% acquisition of total Parco by Gunvor Group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI spreading chaos to halt economic progress: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan I ..4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements1 minute ago
-
No more dialogue with PTI: Mohsin Naqvi1 minute ago
-
Islamabad admin denies fuel shortage reports56 seconds ago
-
ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on physical remand in protest case57 seconds ago
-
PM hosts banquet in President Lukashenko’s honour59 seconds ago
-
Social Welfare Dept enhances services for drug addicts, senior citizens1 minute ago
-
NEPRA postpones public hearings into KEL for 50 MW Winder, 100 MW Bela Projects50 seconds ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political issues with PTI: Sheikh51 seconds ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into govt's winter demand initiative53 seconds ago
-
CS reiterates government commitment to ensure rule of law54 seconds ago
-
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA for October2 hours ago