Need stressed to empower women, ensure their safety

The speakers stressed the need for a collective responsibility to empower women and ensuring their safety for a progressive and equitable Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The speakers stressed the need for a collective responsibility to empower women and ensuring their safety for a progressive and equitable Pakistan.

During a press conference held here on Tuesday to observe the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the global campaign observed annually from November 25 to December 10, the speakers called for immediate legislative action to address both physical and online violence against women. They also urged stricter enforcement of existing laws and the expansion of social protection programs, such as the "Bahimat Buzurg" scheme, to ensure economic stability for vulnerable groups.

The press conference was organized by the Shaoor Development Organization in collaboration with the Civil Society Forum, PDA, and Awaaz Foundation.

Shahid Mahmood Ansari, President of the Shaoor Development Organization; Zil-e-Fatima Advocate, former Chairperson of the Punjab Bar Council Human Rights Committee (South Punjab); and Yasmin Khakwani, former Chairperson of the Women’s Crisis Center Multan also spoke on the occasion.

They urged the civil society and the media to raise awareness for protecting women’s rights. “Addressing online harassment and violence against women is crucial not only for their safety but also for ensuring their active participation in all aspects of society,” the speakers emphasized.