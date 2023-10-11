Open Menu

Need Stressed To Ensure Equal Economic Opportunities For Women

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The fight for gender equality is to ensure equal economic opportunities for women, their increased participation in all aspects of society and prevention of violence against women.

At a two-day workshop on “Gender Equality and Inclusivity” in Lahore organised by Public Services International (PSI) and Workers Educations and Research Organisation (WERO), the main speaker Tahira Habib discussed the common problems faced by women.

She talked about the strong male dominated culture that exists in workplaces and how it perpetuates gender inequality within those spaces. She said that due to this culture, women’s needs are not met and their rights sidelined.

She gave the example of long working hours, no access to daycare, lower pay and harassment of various kinds that women have to face.

The aim of this workshop was to equip PSI affiliates with the knowledge of how gender relations affect women in their workplace and society at large.

She told the participants that a discrepancy of 12.5 million voters exists between enrolled male and female voters. She also said that the employment-to-population ratio (EPR) for women is 20% in the country and for men is 64%. This discrepancy allows men to dominate women economically and thus in all other aspects of life.

Others who spoke were Rubina Jamil and Humaira Aslam.

