UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Equip Youth With Technical Skills

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Need stressed to equip youth with technical skills

Pakistan could enter into a new era of progress and prosperity by equipping its youth with technical skills on a war-footing basis, said Engineer Asim Munir Chairman Board of Management (BOD) of the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan could enter into a new era of progress and prosperity by equipping its youth with technical skills on a war-footing basis, said Engineer Asim Munir Chairman board of Management (BOD) of the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan had abundance of youth of productive age and it must avail this resource to initiate a fully developed hi-tech industry in Pakistan. He said that a lot of infrastructure in the secondary school department was existing. "Most of the buildings of these schools remain un-utilized in the evening or under-utilized even in the morning session.

He said that during this period special technical classes could be arranged to impart skills and produce highly skilled workers who could also be exported to other countries after fulfilling our domestic needs.

He hoped that the government and departments concerned would deliberate and evolve a comprehensive strategy to fully utilize the youth with minimum expenditure. He said that technology was changing withthe passing day, adding that youth must be trained to absorb the emerging technologies withoutany hassle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Education Chiniot Progress Government Industry

Recent Stories

2 bikers died as tariler hits motorcycle

2 bikers died as tariler hits motorcycle

43 seconds ago
 AJK president inaugurates Kashmir Pavilion at Duba ..

AJK president inaugurates Kashmir Pavilion at Dubai Expo

47 seconds ago
 Candidates' revised list in KP LG polls to be publ ..

Candidates' revised list in KP LG polls to be published on Wednesday

48 seconds ago
 7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

50 seconds ago
 KCCI welcomes Prime Minister relief announcement

KCCI welcomes Prime Minister relief announcement

4 minutes ago
 ANP constitutes joint organizing committee for dis ..

ANP constitutes joint organizing committee for district, metropolitan Peshawar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>