Need stressed to equip youth with technical skills

Pakistan could enter into a new era of progress and prosperity by equipping its youth with technical skills on a war-footing basis, said Engineer Asim Munir Chairman Board of Management (BOD) of the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan could enter into a new era of progress and prosperity by equipping its youth with technical skills on a war-footing basis, said Engineer Asim Munir Chairman board of Management (BOD) of the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan had abundance of youth of productive age and it must avail this resource to initiate a fully developed hi-tech industry in Pakistan. He said that a lot of infrastructure in the secondary school department was existing. "Most of the buildings of these schools remain un-utilized in the evening or under-utilized even in the morning session.

He said that during this period special technical classes could be arranged to impart skills and produce highly skilled workers who could also be exported to other countries after fulfilling our domestic needs.

He hoped that the government and departments concerned would deliberate and evolve a comprehensive strategy to fully utilize the youth with minimum expenditure. He said that technology was changing withthe passing day, adding that youth must be trained to absorb the emerging technologies withoutany hassle.