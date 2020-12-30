UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Follow Coronavirus SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Need stressed to follow coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that cooperation of people was imperative to control the spread of second wave of the coronavirus.

He said that people should follow anti-coronavirus SOPs strictly.

DC appealed the masses to use face-mask while going out from their homes and make it a habit.

Muhammad Ali said that human health was the top priority adding that the situation created by the deadly-virus was under complete monitoring.

He said that the district administration would continue to take necessary stepsto control the spread of this pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

