Need stressed to follow coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that cooperation of people was imperative to control the spread of second wave of the coronavirus.

He said that people should follow anti-coronavirus SOPs strictly.

DC appealed the masses to use face-mask while going out from their homes and make it a habit.

Muhammad Ali said that human health was the top priority adding that the situation created by the deadly-virus was under complete monitoring.

He said that the district administration would continue to take necessary stepsto control the spread of this pandemic.