Need stressed to follow dengue prevention SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding dengue virus prevention measures, were the best way to ward off dengue virus, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Sargodha Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said the health department was striving hard to combat with dengue breeding while dengue surveillance teams were conducting indoor and outdoor inspections on daily basis.

He said that three persons including a nursery owner were booked after dengue larva was found at their premises.

He urged the citizens not to allow accumulate water at their shops and houses andkeep their surroundings clean so that the spread of dengue mosquito could be controlled.