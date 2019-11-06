Need stressed to follow glorious teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani stressed the need for following the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani stressed the need for following the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said this during his visit to Faizan-e-Madina (Madni Markaz of Dawat-e-Islami) here.

PHA Chairman met Dawat-e-Islami Majlis-e-Shura Member Yafoor Raza Attari, Muhammad Awais Attari and other Ulema.

During the meeting, plantation about trees and plants in the main building of Dawat-e-Islami came under discussion.

Yasir Gillani said that madaris play a great role to enlighten people. He further said that plantation campaign was underway in all educational institutions to make the provincial capital green and beautiful.

He also directed the PHA Zone-1 Director Zaheer-ul-Hassan to plant more saplings in the Dawat-e-Islami main building.