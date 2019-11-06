UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Follow Glorious Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Need stressed to follow glorious teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani stressed the need for following the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani stressed the need for following the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said this during his visit to Faizan-e-Madina (Madni Markaz of Dawat-e-Islami) here.

PHA Chairman met Dawat-e-Islami Majlis-e-Shura Member Yafoor Raza Attari, Muhammad Awais Attari and other Ulema.

During the meeting, plantation about trees and plants in the main building of Dawat-e-Islami came under discussion.

Yasir Gillani said that madaris play a great role to enlighten people. He further said that plantation campaign was underway in all educational institutions to make the provincial capital green and beautiful.

He also directed the PHA Zone-1 Director Zaheer-ul-Hassan to plant more saplings in the Dawat-e-Islami main building.

Related Topics

World Visit All

Recent Stories

PM saves country from bankruptcy, raise Kashmir ca ..

18 seconds ago

DOGANE's contribution to British society, Pakistan ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan can lose title of major cotton-producing ..

6 minutes ago

VC Mehran University advices teachers to update th ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsan Ullah Tiwana meets China's Vice Foreign Mini ..

5 minutes ago

East China's Zhejiang to boost intelligent vehicle ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.