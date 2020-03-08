UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Follow Ideology Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020

Need stressed to follow ideology of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive, Tehreek Bahali Suba e Bahawalpur, Muhammad Nawaz Naji has emphasized the need to follow Pakistan Ideology in letter and spirit.

According to a press release issued here, he said that every citizen had right to express his or her views within constitutional framework of the country.

He said that certain quarters had been raising voice for promoting secularism.

He, however, underlined the need to promote Pakistan Ideology as saying, "Pakistan was made to follow Islamic Ideology".

He urged the government to launch mega development projects in Bahawalpur to improve life standard of local people at per developed areas.

