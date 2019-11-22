Need stressed to follow life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday underlined the need to follow the life of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday underlined the need to follow the life of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said this while addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAWW) held at the cafeteria of the Punjab Assembly.

He said: "The glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us about forgiving others and taking part in welfare works." Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah said: "The golden teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) are beacon of light for the entire humanity." Professor Dr AR Khalid also highlighted various aspects of Seert-un-Nabi (SAWW).

Later, the Punjab Auqaf minister offered Dua for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.