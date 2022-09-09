UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Follow Teachings Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A)

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani has said that there is a dire need to follow the teachings of great Sufi Saint Hazrat Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A) in letter and spirit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani has said that there is a dire need to follow the teachings of great Sufi Saint Hazrat Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A) in letter and spirit.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of international conference on mysticism here on Friday.

He said, "Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A) has played unprecedented role for the promotion of islam."Special Assistant said that it is highly important to follow the teachings of all sufi saints for promotion of inter-religious debate and to eliminate menace of extremism and terrorism.

Aquaf and Religious Affairs Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari also spoke on the occasion.

