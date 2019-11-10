Need stressed to follow teachings of Holy Prophet (SAWW)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Muslim Ummah can cope with all challenges by following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense.

This was stated by for director Hajj Affairs Muhammad Faroogh Aftab while addressing a special ceremony held at Railways Headquarters in connection with the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) on Sunday.

He said, "It is pre-requisite of a Muslim's faith that he loves and respect the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) more than any thing in the world." Faroogh Aftab also threw light on various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aijaz Ahmad Buriro said for well-being, it was necessary to follow the holy life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

At the end of ceremony, special dua was offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and for the freedom of Kashmiri people from Indian yoke.

It is pertinent to mention here that Railways headquarters, divisional offices and railway stations have been decorated tastefully with colourful lights.