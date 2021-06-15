HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Prominent lawyer, member Pakistan Bar Council and former Advocate General Sindh Yousif Leghari has stressed the need for formation of an advisory committee by civil society to raise the Sindh's social issues at every forum.

He said this while addressing a reception arranged in his honor by non governmental organization, SAWFCO to celebrate his birthday here Tuesday.

SAFWCO's head, Suleman G. Abro, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Saleh Mangi, Taj Joyo, Imdad Chandio, Badar Chana, Mahesh Kumar, Aziz Gopang, Bashir Ahmed Abro, Nadia Larik, Rozina Junejo and others also addressed the ceremony.

Leghari further said that at the times of tragedy, the people of Sindh were always raising voice without making any formal alliance.

Appreciating the role of Sindh Civil Society, he said social leaders, lawyers and intellectuals should form an advisory committee for the immediate solution of the basic problems of the province without relying on anyone else.

Speaking on the occasion, SAFWCO's founder Chairman Suleman G. Abro said, Yousif Leghari has been fighting for justice for the oppressed regardless of color, race or religion and added that his personality was a symbol of hope for all the people of the country. People like him are an asset to the country and it is an honor for SAFWCO to celebrate his birthday, Abro said.

The participants of the event paid rich tributes to senior advocate Yousif Leghari for his contribution in raising Sindh's issues at every forum.

On the occasion, birthday cake was cut by all participants and gifts and bouquets and books were presented to Yousif Leghari who was hero of 4 March student movement in late 1960s.