UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Form "Advisory Committee" For Raising Sindh's Issues

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Need stressed to form

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Prominent lawyer, member Pakistan Bar Council and former Advocate General Sindh Yousif Leghari has stressed the need for formation of an advisory committee by civil society to raise the Sindh's social issues at every forum.

He said this while addressing a reception arranged in his honor by non governmental organization, SAWFCO to celebrate his birthday here Tuesday.

SAFWCO's head, Suleman G. Abro, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Saleh Mangi, Taj Joyo, Imdad Chandio, Badar Chana, Mahesh Kumar, Aziz Gopang, Bashir Ahmed Abro, Nadia Larik, Rozina Junejo and others also addressed the ceremony.

Leghari further said that at the times of tragedy, the people of Sindh were always raising voice without making any formal alliance.

Appreciating the role of Sindh Civil Society, he said social leaders, lawyers and intellectuals should form an advisory committee for the immediate solution of the basic problems of the province without relying on anyone else.

Speaking on the occasion, SAFWCO's founder Chairman Suleman G. Abro said, Yousif Leghari has been fighting for justice for the oppressed regardless of color, race or religion and added that his personality was a symbol of hope for all the people of the country. People like him are an asset to the country and it is an honor for SAFWCO to celebrate his birthday, Abro said.

The participants of the event paid rich tributes to senior advocate Yousif Leghari for his contribution in raising Sindh's issues at every forum.

On the occasion, birthday cake was cut by all participants and gifts and bouquets and books were presented to Yousif Leghari who was hero of 4 March student movement in late 1960s.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Civil Society Lawyers Student Alliance Sajjad Ali March Event All Race

Recent Stories

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

9 minutes ago

116,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

10 minutes ago

National campaign for safety of life and property ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Govt. presents largest development budget o ..

12 minutes ago

Bahawalpur, Cholistan receive heavy rain

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.