Need stressed to further improve various health services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has stressed the need for improving various health programmes viz Nutrition Support Programme (NSP), Mother and Child Health (MNCH), Leady Health Workers (LHW) hepatitis, malaria, dengue and others relevant to the health sector.

He issued these instructions while presiding a review meeting which was also attended by the Chairperson P&D (Planning & Development) Mrs Naheed Shah Durrani, Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed Awan, project directors and other senior concerned officers, said a statement here on Friday.

He asked the secretary health to furnish a comprehensive reports in consultation with the project directors concerned elaborating the achievements and issues to improve them to benefit the masses.

All the aforesaid programmes were briefed by the respective project directors.

It was informed that the health facilities were provided to the people in 1130 UCs(Union Councils) through BHUs (Basic Health Units), RHCs (Rural Health Centres), Talluqas and District Headquarters Hospitals while over seventy-six thousand personnel including doctors and support staff are rendering the health services to the people.

The EPI programme is also in operation successfully, as well the community midwifery training has been imparted to 5355 Lady Health Workers under two years training programme through 26 Training Centers established in 26 districts.

The salient features of other programmes like eradication of polio, measles, Immunization, Nutritive programme ad vaccination to the children including newly born children were also discussed.

The CS Sindh emphasized upon enhancing the EPI coverage to the level of 100 per cent which was reported 49 per cent. Sindh HIV control program director informed the meeting that there are 36101 registered parities of HIV in Pakistan and out of these 18118 are from Punjab and 10397 are in Sindh province.

He informed the meeting that HIV control program was started in 1995 with a limited scope and limited coverage of selected people & most High risk population such as Injecting Drug Users (IDUs), Transgender etc.

He further informed the meeting that the program had completed 4 phases now its 5th phase is underway. He informed the meeting about the meeting that HIV screening is underway in Ratodero and other areas.

He said that the main cause of the outbreak in Ratodero in re-usage injections in the area. On this occasion, the CS Sindh directed the secretary health to conduct organized and selected screening in other district of the province and adopt measures to stop the disease.

He also directed the secretary health to organize an awareness campaign through media in this regard. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah maintained that sufficient data management be evolved in accordance with NADRA linked to the Family Identification aimed at achieving the result oriented targets. He directed to functionalize BHU in each UC.

He also noted that monitoring must be strengthened to curb the menace of mis-management. He categorically noted that no malpractice would be ignored, like re-usage of syringes.

Mrs Naheed Shah Durrani advised the project directors to mechanize the Service Delivery System with a view to achieve the targets.