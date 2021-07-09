UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Gear Up Anti-dengue Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Need stressed to gear up anti-dengue activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam has directed the authorities concerned to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab.

In a statement on Friday, she said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic.

She said that do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places adding that cleanliness can prevent breeding of dengue mosquito. "Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean" she said.

Sarah requested people to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal.

According to the details made available to APP, during this year, total 56 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from across the province. Out of these cases, 26 patients were reported from Lahore.

However, no new case of dengue was reported across the province on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 278,570 indoor and 64,920 locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 489 locations. In Lahore, 34,375 houses and 6,614 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 370 positive containers were destroyed.

