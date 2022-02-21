Need stressed to have driving license

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The District Traffic Police Bahawalpur have urged the drivers that they must have driving license while driving a vehicle besides abiding by traffic rules on roads.

According to a press release issued here, following the directions from Inspector General Police for South Punjab Capt.

(retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, the district police had launched awareness campaign to highlight importance of traffic rules.

The drivers were urged that they must have driving license while driving their vehicle on road. The pick and drop vehicles were asked not to board extra number of students. The pick and drop vehicles were also made bound not to get sub-standard CNG cylinders installed.