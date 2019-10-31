UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Impart Technology Eduction To Girls

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Need stressed to impart technology eduction to girls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission Chairperson Nasreen Azhar stressed the need for changing the prevailing mindset that restricts girls' access to new technologies.

She said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said that girls' lake of access to technology stems discriminatory attitude towards girls, which must be discouraged by the parents.

She said that girls technical education would held them to start their online businesses at their home which would socially and economically empower them.

She further said that HRCP has played its role in creating awareness among girls about the importance of latest technical education, which would help improve socioeconomic conditions of girls and women not only at domestic level, but also at national level, she further said.

Related Topics

Technology Education Women

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 October 2019

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

10 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

10 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

11 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.