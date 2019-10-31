Need stressed to impart technology eduction to girls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission Chairperson Nasreen Azhar stressed the need for changing the prevailing mindset that restricts girls' access to new technologies.

She said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said that girls' lake of access to technology stems discriminatory attitude towards girls, which must be discouraged by the parents.

She said that girls technical education would held them to start their online businesses at their home which would socially and economically empower them.

She further said that HRCP has played its role in creating awareness among girls about the importance of latest technical education, which would help improve socioeconomic conditions of girls and women not only at domestic level, but also at national level, she further said.