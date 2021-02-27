UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Increase Wheat Yield In Proportion To Population

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:02 PM

Need stressed to increase wheat yield in proportion to population

There is dire need to increase wheat production in Pakistan in proportion to population

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :There is dire need to increase wheat production in Pakistan in proportion to population.

Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) said this while addressing a function arranged at Tandlianwala here on Saturday in connection with "National Plan for Increasing Wheat Production" under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program.

He said that population of Pakistan was increasing at a much faster pace but on other hand increasing ratio of our wheat production was very low.

He said agriculture scientists should initiate collaborate efforts to increase per hectare wheat production in the country as population increases.

He said that agriculture scientists should introduce such new varieties which will have at least double production. In this connection, private sector should also play its dynamic role to increase wheat production.

He said that climate change had posed various challenges to all countries of the world,which will require joint efforts to tackle this issue. Agriculture scientists should introduce new innovations on genetic diversity in terms of climate change as well as compatibility of seed with season and for this purpose, various institutions including Department of Agriculture Extension, Research and Agricultural Universities will have to move forward, he added.

Ghulam Ali Member Crop Sciences PARC, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob National Project Director PARC, Dr Muhammad Javed, Director Department of Wheat, Dr Azizur Rehman, Chief Scientist Department of Wheat, Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, Chaudhary Abdul Hameed Director Agriculture Extension and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Prime Minister World Agriculture Tandlianwala All Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Jo ..

4 minutes ago

Mega development package to be announced for Sindh ..

4 minutes ago

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure of ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi transferred to KPK

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider pays tribute to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.