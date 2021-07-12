UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Intensify Dengue Prevention Activities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) department Secretary Sarah Aslam on Monday directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab.

According to spokesperson for P&SH here, the Secretary said that monsoon rain season had started, adding that precautionary measures against dengue were necessary.

She said that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

Sarah Aslam said that during this year total 56 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province out which 26 patients had been reported from the provincial capital.

In last 24 hours, 127,627 indoor and 34,563 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 590 locations. In Lahore, 40,077 houses and 7,891 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 508 positive containers were destroyed.

Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

She requested the people to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal.

