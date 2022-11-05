UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Keep Environment Clean, Dry To Prevent Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Need stressed to keep environment clean, dry to prevent dengue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said on Saturday that environment must be kept clean and dry so that mosquitoes do not get a chance to breed.

She stated this while addressing the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue here.

She said, so far dengue larvae had been confirmed from 110 places in Sialkot district while 1412 hotspots were being monitored.

Addressing the meeting, CEO Health Dr Ahmad Nasir said that 113 people had so far been affected by dengue virus in the district.

He said that this season, cases were registered against 141 people under the Dengue Control Act, while 8 properties were sealed and notices have been issued to 1619 people.

The CEO health said that out of 1628 complaints received on the DVR complaint portal, 1597 complaints were disposed of and the remaining 8 complaints would be resolvedin the next 24 hours.

DHO Dr Waseem Mirza and local officials from all departments concerned attended the meeting.

