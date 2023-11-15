Need stressed to learn from developed countries to tackle smog

In a seminar organized by the Department of Pulmonology at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday, Post Graduate Medical & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized the importance of learning from developed countries to tackle Pakistan's smog crisis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) In a seminar organized by the Department of Pulmonology at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday, Post Graduate Medical & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized the importance of learning from developed countries to tackle Pakistan's smog crisis.

He highlighted the extensive industrial network in developed nations and measured taken by them is a key factor in their success in combating smog.

Dr. Zafar pointed out that smog, a hazardous mix of air pollution, smoke, and fog, poses significant health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women. He urged public awareness campaigns and emphasized the need to focus on vehicle emissions and modernizing brick kilns to reduce harmful fumes.

Head of the Pulmonology Department at LGH, Dr. Javed Magsi, underscored the harmful effects of kiln emissions and burning crop residues on human health, particularly along Pakistan's eastern border.

He called for concerted efforts from institutions and responsible actions from citizens to address the escalating air pollution levels in Lahore.

Medical experts advised citizens to minimize outdoor activities, use face masks, and protect their eyes to prevent infections and redness caused by smog. They stressed the importance of using glasses, washing eyes and faces with fresh water upon reaching destinations to remove dust and pollution particles that can lead to skin diseases.

The seminar concluded with gratitude towards the organizers and speakers, including Professor Dr. Javed Magsi and his team, for shedding light on the critical issue of smog. Professors Dr. M Shahid, Faheem Afzal, and other medical experts also shared insights, urging collective efforts to address this pressing environmental challenge.