Need stressed to modernize libraries for enhancing academic knowledge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Secretary Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and eminent writer Shabnam Gul has stressed the need to modernize libraries in such a way that facilitates teachers and students in enhancing their academic knowledge.

Addressing an academic workshop organized by Sindhi Language Authority here on Thursday at Zubaida College, Gul said SLA in collaboration with the Directorate of education was organizing workshops, seminars and other programs in different educational institutions to provide opportunities to the teachers and students for getting proper training and know how about language.

The teachers and the students belonging to different educational institutions of Karachi, Gambat and Hyderabad have participated in the workshop, Shabnam Gul said and added that in coming days such programs would be organized in other institutions as well.

The Principal Zubaida College, Prof. Azra Khalique Qureshi said such kind of seminars and workshops were imperative for educating the students and teachers about language and curriculum.

The participants have been told about services rendered by Alama I.I Qazi and Elsa Qazi for promotion of Sindhi language.

The Deputy Director Education Shahida Abro, Prof. Sakina Shaikh, Prof. Hasseen Musarat and others also attended the program.