UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Modernize Libraries For Enhancing Academic Knowledge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Need stressed to modernize libraries for enhancing academic knowledge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Secretary Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and eminent writer Shabnam Gul has stressed the need to modernize libraries in such a way that facilitates teachers and students in enhancing their academic knowledge.

   Addressing an academic workshop organized by Sindhi Language Authority here on Thursday at Zubaida College, Gul said SLA in collaboration with the Directorate of education was organizing workshops, seminars and other programs in different educational institutions to provide opportunities to the teachers and students for getting proper training and know how about language.

   The teachers and the students belonging to different educational institutions of Karachi, Gambat and Hyderabad have participated in the workshop,  Shabnam Gul said and added that in coming days such programs would be organized in other institutions as well.

   The Principal Zubaida College, Prof. Azra Khalique Qureshi said such kind of seminars and workshops were imperative for educating the students and teachers about language and curriculum.

   The participants have been told about services rendered by Alama I.I Qazi and Elsa Qazi for promotion of Sindhi language.

   The Deputy Director Education Shahida Abro, Prof. Sakina Shaikh, Prof. Hasseen Musarat and others also attended the program.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Hyderabad Gambat Shabnam

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested maid, recovered stolen ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister accords top priority to education: ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest man for issuing Rs 30 mln ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.