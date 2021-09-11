UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Plant Maximum Trees

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Need stressed to plant maximum trees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :There is a dire need to plant maximum trees as it help reduce smog, air pollution and heat intensity.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf expressed these views while planting a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-2 campaign, along with the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Award winning National Champion Ashfaq Nazar and Forest Department Block officer Abdul Rehman.

She said the success of the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-2 campaign would create a healthy environment.

On the occasion, National Champion of the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Ashfaq Nazar said the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign launched by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Climate Change was in the larger interest of future generations.

Every Pakistani should plant saplings in their homes, streets, neighborhoods, educational institutions,government and non-government offices, so that challenges of growing climate change in Pakistancould be tackled, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

27 minutes ago
 PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

36 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

43 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.