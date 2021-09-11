Need stressed to plant maximum trees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :There is a dire need to plant maximum trees as it help reduce smog, air pollution and heat intensity.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf expressed these views while planting a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-2 campaign, along with the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Award winning National Champion Ashfaq Nazar and Forest Department Block officer Abdul Rehman.

She said the success of the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-2 campaign would create a healthy environment.

On the occasion, National Champion of the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Ashfaq Nazar said the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign launched by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Climate Change was in the larger interest of future generations.

Every Pakistani should plant saplings in their homes, streets, neighborhoods, educational institutions,government and non-government offices, so that challenges of growing climate change in Pakistancould be tackled, he added.