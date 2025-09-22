Open Menu

Need Stressed To Prioritize Healthcare, Education Sectors As Non-commercial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Need stressed to prioritize healthcare, education sectors as non-commercial

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, emphasised the urgent need to prioritize critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and justice, stressing that healthcare should be non-commercial and accessible to all citizens.

Addressing the 5th Healthcare Summit 2025 and Healthcare Awards ceremony organized by the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Justice Rajput expressed concern over unethical practices within the medical field. He criticized the widespread practice of doctors prescribing medicines at the behest of pharmaceutical company representatives, calling it a "form of bribery" that must be stopped immediately.

"The focus must shift towards ensuring healthcare is a public service, not a commercial enterprise," Justice Rajput said, urging the government to take concrete steps toward reforming essential public sectors.

He highlighted constitutional provisions, noting that Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life for every citizen, while Article 38 places the responsibility on the state to provide basic necessities, including healthcare.

The event was hosted by CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal and attended by several prominent figures, including Member of the National Assembly and Honorary Consul General Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, businessman and honorary Consul General of Mozambique Khalid Tawab, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Karachi) Irfan Soomro, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, CEO of Indus Hospital and other notable personalities. The Consul General of Indonesia was also present at the ceremony.

The summit recognized outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector and aimed to foster dialogue on policy reforms, ethical practices, and improved access to medical services across Pakistan.

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

3 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan