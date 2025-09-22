Need stressed to prioritize healthcare, education sectors as non-commercial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, emphasised the urgent need to prioritize critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and justice, stressing that healthcare should be non-commercial and accessible to all citizens.

Addressing the 5th Healthcare Summit 2025 and Healthcare Awards ceremony organized by the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Justice Rajput expressed concern over unethical practices within the medical field. He criticized the widespread practice of doctors prescribing medicines at the behest of pharmaceutical company representatives, calling it a "form of bribery" that must be stopped immediately.

"The focus must shift towards ensuring healthcare is a public service, not a commercial enterprise," Justice Rajput said, urging the government to take concrete steps toward reforming essential public sectors.

He highlighted constitutional provisions, noting that Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life for every citizen, while Article 38 places the responsibility on the state to provide basic necessities, including healthcare.

The event was hosted by CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal and attended by several prominent figures, including Member of the National Assembly and Honorary Consul General Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, businessman and honorary Consul General of Mozambique Khalid Tawab, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Karachi) Irfan Soomro, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, CEO of Indus Hospital and other notable personalities. The Consul General of Indonesia was also present at the ceremony.

The summit recognized outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector and aimed to foster dialogue on policy reforms, ethical practices, and improved access to medical services across Pakistan.