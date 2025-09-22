Need Stressed To Prioritize Healthcare, Education Sectors As Non-commercial
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, emphasised the urgent need to prioritize critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and justice, stressing that healthcare should be non-commercial and accessible to all citizens.
Addressing the 5th Healthcare Summit 2025 and Healthcare Awards ceremony organized by the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Justice Rajput expressed concern over unethical practices within the medical field. He criticized the widespread practice of doctors prescribing medicines at the behest of pharmaceutical company representatives, calling it a "form of bribery" that must be stopped immediately.
"The focus must shift towards ensuring healthcare is a public service, not a commercial enterprise," Justice Rajput said, urging the government to take concrete steps toward reforming essential public sectors.
He highlighted constitutional provisions, noting that Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life for every citizen, while Article 38 places the responsibility on the state to provide basic necessities, including healthcare.
The event was hosted by CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal and attended by several prominent figures, including Member of the National Assembly and Honorary Consul General Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, businessman and honorary Consul General of Mozambique Khalid Tawab, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Karachi) Irfan Soomro, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, CEO of Indus Hospital and other notable personalities. The Consul General of Indonesia was also present at the ceremony.
The summit recognized outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector and aimed to foster dialogue on policy reforms, ethical practices, and improved access to medical services across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held to highlight importance of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention4 minutes ago
-
3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib4 minutes ago
-
Chairmen of standing committees authorized to take suo moto notices: Speaker4 minutes ago
-
Senate sub-committee clears university bill, ties approval to HEC compliance4 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates KSA leadership, people on National Day4 minutes ago
-
Timely emergency services must be ensured: DC Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Campaign against bullying concludes at UAF4 minutes ago
-
WASA launches dengue awareness campaign4 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to prioritize healthcare, education sectors as non-commercial4 minutes ago
-
Govt spending billions of rupees to improve education quality in Balochistan: DC Loralai15 minutes ago
-
IHC unhappy with lawyer in case against SECP24 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vaccinates daughter live to counter myths24 minutes ago