Need stressed to promote businesswomen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan Chief Manager Javed Iqbal Marth said on Tuesday that only 23 percent of women in the country possessed bank accounts, and urged the pressing need to include women in the formal banking system.

He shared this during a ceremony held at the State Bank Auditorium, Multan, to mark Women Entrepreneurs Day.

He stated, "Empowering women can transform them into productive members of society, paving the way for economic and social progress while eliminating deprivation." Marth also shared that SBP Multan brought 400 women, who had never visited a bank before, into the banking fold, providing them with loans to start businesses. These women were now playing important role in society, with a 100% recovery rate on their loans.

The event, held on the directive of SBP Karachi, was attended by hundreds of businesswomen, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Women Chamber, Women University, students, and officials from various banks. The ceremony also featured the distribution of loan cheques among women entrepreneurs, with awards presented to banks that issued the highest number of loans to women.

Speaking at the event, President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, called for more efforts to empower women. "Pakistan is a resource-rich country with abundant human capital. If men and women, who represent equal parts of the population, work together, our challenges can be overcome," he said. He emphasized the need to create a peaceful environment for women and integrate them into the economic mainstream.

Sheikh urged the SBP to formulate a policy for interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs and raise awareness about existing policies. "The MCCI is committed to promoting women entrepreneurs' businesses and showcasing their products. We aim to collaborate with the SBP on projects to empower women," he added.

President of the Women Chamber of Commerce, Farah Saqib, stressed that providing women with opportunities could lead to positive societal changes and economic prosperity. "Removing barriers is essential for women to become successful entrepreneurs," she noted, adding that the Women Chamber was actively guiding businesswomen and taking steps to make them self-reliant.

The event also featured speeches by Deputy Chief of SBP Multan Adeel Khan, GM Habib Bank Nasir Mahmood, and Shehzad Murtaza. Inspirational success stories were shared by women entrepreneurs like Mehwish Jilani, Ayesha Yaseen, and Javeria Imran, who credited the SBP's support for their achievements.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards to banks that actively supported women entrepreneurs and souvenirs to distinguished guests. Loan cheques were also handed over to women entrepreneurs.

Prominent attendees included MCCI Vice President Azhar Javed Baloch, Women Wing Convener Mrs. Romana Tanveer Sheikh, MCCI Secretary-General Muhammad Shafiq, Vice Chancellor of Women University Professor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, Vice President of Women Chamber Nadia Waseem, and former Women Chamber presidents Seerat Fatima and Masooma Sibtain. Representatives from various universities, banks, and students also participated in large numbers.