Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad has said that roads and highways are national asset and these should be protected from unnecessary wear and tear

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad has said that roads and highways are national asset and these should be protected from unnecessary wear and tear.

Addressing a meeting on axial load, he said that a new scheme would be implemented in a phased manner. "In first stage commercial weighing bridges and tractor trolleys and trucks carrying stones and sugarcane would be linked with the online system", he said and added that the information of vehicles carrying excess axial load would be immediately passed on to the concerned departments and help them to take necessary action.

He said that this phase would be monitored for a period of one month and upon its successful implementation, a second stage would be launched to link weighing bridges of big industrial units with the online system. "This system would be again monitored for a period of one month and in the last stage the weighing bridges of small scale would be linked with the online system", he said and added that the final decision would be made in consultation with all stakeholders.

Former President FCCI Mian Muhammad Idrees and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli also participated in the meeting.