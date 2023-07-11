Open Menu

Need Stressed To Protect Roads From Wear And Tear

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad has said that roads and highways are national asset and these should be protected from unnecessary wear and tear

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad has said that roads and highways are national asset and these should be protected from unnecessary wear and tear.

Addressing a meeting on axial load, he said that a new scheme would be implemented in a phased manner. "In first stage commercial weighing bridges and tractor trolleys and trucks carrying stones and sugarcane would be linked with the online system", he said and added that the information of vehicles carrying excess axial load would be immediately passed on to the concerned departments and help them to take necessary action.

He said that this phase would be monitored for a period of one month and upon its successful implementation, a second stage would be launched to link weighing bridges of big industrial units with the online system. "This system would be again monitored for a period of one month and in the last stage the weighing bridges of small scale would be linked with the online system", he said and added that the final decision would be made in consultation with all stakeholders.

Former President FCCI Mian Muhammad Idrees and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vehicles Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend ..

UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend Syria Cross-Border Mechanism - ..

45 seconds ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pak ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pakistan over floods victims

22 minutes ago
 Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear ..

Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Remote' - S ..

49 seconds ago
 World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest ..

World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest in Decades - IMF's Georgieva

51 seconds ago
 Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ah ..

Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ahead - Blinken

12 minutes ago
 NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Dr ..

NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Drones, Hypersonic Missiles - Co ..

12 minutes ago
Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of W ..

Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of Working With Russia

12 minutes ago
 World must stand united against hatred, discrimina ..

World must stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance: Bilawal

12 minutes ago
 Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Sout ..

Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Southeast Coast - Defense Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Bank of America to Pay Over $200 Million For Illeg ..

Bank of America to Pay Over $200 Million For Illegal Practices, Undermining Cust ..

28 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shap ..

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shaping the future

52 minutes ago
 US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan