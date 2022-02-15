UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Resolve SME Sector Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:31 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh has urged the government to arrange a special sitting with representatives of the SME sector to resolve their genuine issues.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), he underlined the importance of the SME sector and said that their share in production and export could not be denied. He said these units are contributing their role with limited financial resources but a major chunk of their working capital is stuck up in the sale tax refund regime.

He said that major exporters somehow manage their liquidity problems but it becomes impossible for small units to continue the export circle with delay in the clearance of their claims. He further said that appreciation of Dollars is yet another major cause of their financial problems as now they need more capital to run their business.

He demanded that the government should arrange a special sitting with the SME sector to resolve their genuine issues. He said that zero rating is the best option to facilitate the SME sector but if it is not possible then the government should restore it only for the export sector falling under the SME domain.

