Need stressed to use latest technique for fish forming: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Saturday emphasized on ensuring the use of latest technique in fisheries department to obtain maximum yield of fish.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review three months performance of Fisheries department in Manawan Research and Training Institute here.

Minister directed the concerned authorities to timely complete all projects initiated by the department.

Syed Sumsam said, "Fish is a good source of providing protein and fulfills the nutritional needs of human as well."He also directed the authorities concerned to improve the performanceof the department.