UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Use Modern Techniques To Enhance Citrus Yield

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Need stressed to use modern techniques to enhance citrus yield

FAISALABAD, July13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Citrus production can be enhanced by adopting modern techniques which will not only meet domestic food requirements but also help in earning foreign exchange.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department told APP here on Tuesday that citrus diseases such as greening, fruit stalk rot, etc. were playing havoc with the produce of this fruit, however, farmers should use latest technology to cope with the fruit disease.

He said that Pakistan was the 13th world's biggest producer of citrus fruit but high demand of seedless citrus worldwide was hampering getting full advantage from it.

He said the country which exports 20% of any fruit production was considered one of the best exporters. He said, citrus was grown on 437,000 acres of land across Pakistan with production of more than 2,276,000 metric tons. Last year, although export of Pakistani Kinnow exceeded 350,000 metric tons, yet it was 15.37% of total Kinnow production, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that reworking was the techniques to make better the existing trees that help in enhancing the produce, adding that adoption of modern practices was also need of the hour to ensure food security, whereas management of bio-security risk was imperative to save citrus from loss.

Responding to yet another question, he said that citrus canker was a highly contagious disease caused by a special type of bacterium, adding that bacteria enter into the cells of citrus fruit plants through natural pores and wounds.

Citrus canker can affect all parts of the plant above ground level, but symptoms of the disease first appear on the leaves and then on the branches and fruits of the tree, he said and added that spread of the disease was completed in 7 to 10 days at 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Though the infected leaves and fruits fall from the trees, yet the disease does not affect the internal properties of the fruit, he said and added that the farmers should purchase citrus plants only from registered nurseries so that the disease could be controlled in next generation.

The citrus diseases including citrus canker, citrus scabs and scabies, fruit stalk rot, greening, etc. attack the plants mostly in July and August, therefore, farmers andgardeners should remain alert and get guidance and help from agriculture scientiststo control the diseases on propriety basis, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Technology Exchange Exports Agriculture Alert July August All From Best

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

15 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

35 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

35 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

35 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.