UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Watch National Interests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Need stressed to watch national interests

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Friday stressed the need for giving priority to national interests instead of personal designs.

Addressing the flag hoisting on the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan here at Commissioner Complex, he said that Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah Almighty which was achieved after great sacrifices and now it our collective responsibility to protect it by foiling all conspiracies.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan but India had occupied the valley illegally. The people of Kashmir have been struggling for their right of self-determination for the last 7 decades despite Indian aggression and barbarism, he said.

He added that Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir brethren till their freedom from Indian yoke.

He said the government and Pak army were on same page about Kashmir issue.

He paid tributes to armed forces for rendering sacrifices in protecting the geographical boundaries of the country and in war against terrorism.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities due to which, he would surely steer the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity.

He said the PTI government had initiated accountability process against corrupt elements so that looted and plundered wealth of the country could be brought back.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Alialso spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Road Progress Same Independence Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

16 minutes ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel an opportuni ..

9 hours ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.