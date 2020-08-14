Need stressed to watch national interests

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Friday stressed the need for giving priority to national interests instead of personal designs.

Addressing the flag hoisting on the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan here at Commissioner Complex, he said that Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah Almighty which was achieved after great sacrifices and now it our collective responsibility to protect it by foiling all conspiracies.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan but India had occupied the valley illegally. The people of Kashmir have been struggling for their right of self-determination for the last 7 decades despite Indian aggression and barbarism, he said.

He added that Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir brethren till their freedom from Indian yoke.

He said the government and Pak army were on same page about Kashmir issue.

He paid tributes to armed forces for rendering sacrifices in protecting the geographical boundaries of the country and in war against terrorism.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities due to which, he would surely steer the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity.

He said the PTI government had initiated accountability process against corrupt elements so that looted and plundered wealth of the country could be brought back.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Alialso spoke on the occasion.